Does talk sell? Twitter and Publicis Media sought the answer to that question with #LetsTalkShop, a survey of 9,600 consumers on six social platforms across India, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S., aimed at learning how brand conversations on those platform impact their decision making and, eventually, sales.