Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

Ahead of the release of the Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft Nov. 28, video game company Activision Blizzard partnered with Twitter—prior to the social network’s takeover by Elon Musk last week and massive layoffs this week—to kick off a #WarcraftStory promotion.

This activation will encourage World of Warcraft players to tweet details about their in-game character (the character’s name, realm and region) while tagging the official World of Warcraft Twitter account and including the #WarcraftStory hashtag. Once this is done, a connection between the Twitter application-programming interface and the Warcraft API will cause the user to receive a personalized reply containing a brief history of their character’s in-game experiences.

After players receive their first reply, they can continue replying to the original World of Warcraft tweet to receive additional information about their character.

Users who tweet using the #WarcraftStory hashtag will receive a Twitter notification once the Dragonflight expansion is released.