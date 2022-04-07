Related Articles

Illustration of a man holding his smartphone up to his face, using an AR filter.

Columnist Network

Don’t Be Daunted by AR—Approach It Like Any New Tech

By Dorothy Hui

Platforms

Reddit Looks Back at Its First Year in Canada

By David Cohen

Platforms

Self-Service Platform Nextdoor Ads Moves Into the Neighborhood

By David Cohen

collage of Gus Wenner, Anne Dunn O'Connell and Evan Aldman

Mediaweek

Watch Every Mediaweek 2022 Session

By Breana Mallamaci

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


5 Soft Skills to Use for a Successful Upfront Season and Beyond

By Pam Zucker


An Inside Look at Volvo’s Successful Podcast Advertising Strategy

By Juliette Ferrara


Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data

By Treasure Data


The Future Is Bright for Brands That Master Sports Advertising

By Matt Whitteker, CEO, MILLIONS.co