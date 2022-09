Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

To celebrate the Halloween season, Disney Parks partnered with TikTok to release three text-to-speech voices inspired by characters found at Disney’s theme parks. TikTok users can have their on-screen text read by the Ghost Host or Madame Leota from Disney’s Haunted Mansion or a pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean.