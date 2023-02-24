Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

By default, when users access TikTok through a web browser, the website with be in “Light” mode with a white background and black text. However, users have the option to turn on “Dark mode,” which will turn the website’s background black and the text white.

Our guide will show you how to switch to Dark mode while using TikTok on the web.

Step 1: If you’re logged into the TikTok website, click your profile picture in the top-right corner of the site.

If you’re not logged in to the TikTok website, click the three dots in the top-right corner of the website.

Step 2: Click the gray toggle to the right of “Dark mode” to turn on Dark mode on the TikTok website. Note: You can repeat these steps in the future if you ever want to turn off Dark mode. Also note, if you’re not logged into the TikTok website, this drop-down menu will have fewer options above “Dark mode.”