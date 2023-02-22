Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

From Feb. 22 – 26, TikTok will host TikTok Trivia, a live game show experience on the video-sharing platform that will allow users to answer trivia questions for the chance to win real cash prizes.

TikTok Trivia is only available to users aged 18+ in the United States.

Our guide will show you how to play TikTok Trivia in the TikTok mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the TikTok application and tap the “Trivia” icon in the top-left corner of your “For You” feed.

If you’ve already tapped the “x” icon to remove this icon from your feed, you can access TikTok Trivia by searching for “TikTok Trivia” on the app’s search menu and tapping the banner that appears near the top of the screen.

Step 2: You’ll see a window that will tell you you need to be at least 18 years old to participate in TikTok Trivia. Tap “Continue” on this window to move on.

Step 3: You’ll see the schedule of trivia rounds that will take place between Feb. 22 – 26. Tap “Register” under each round to sign up to participate. Or, tap “Register for all rounds” to register for every round that’s currently available. Note: Once you register to play TikTok Trivia, you’ll need to return to the TikTok app during each live trivia round to participate in the game.