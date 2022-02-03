The Business of Empathy is a series that was produced in partnership with Facebook. The series explores how we can practice empathy for ourselves, for others, and based on what is happening in the world around us and why this is key for business. The insights shared from leaders at Salesforce, Pfizer, Getty Images, PepsiCo, Microsoft and more will serve as a framework to help us understand each other more meaningfully and highlight the opportunities we have to use empathy as a vehicle for innovation, education and connection.