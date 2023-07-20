Eras used to span millions of years, but today they come and go in a swipe. Amid this culture churn, hot takes about what brands should do go stale almost instantly. There is no time to hypothesize when we’re all too busy trying to catch up on whatever-core. Thanks, relentless scrolling, for eviscerating society’s attention span—your 15 minutes of fame is now 15 seconds.

But within the swirl, we also see opportunities to surf, moments where brands can benefit from closer connections to their core customers.