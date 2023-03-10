Learn how to harness the rising influence of the creator economy with marketing insights from brands including McDonald's , Bombas and Duolingo at Social Media Week, May 16–18 . Register now to save 30%.

The Snapchat mobile application allows users to turn on an “ultra wide” feature before creating Snaps. This will allow them to create wide angle Snaps using their device’s rear camera.

Our guide will show you two different ways you can activate the ultra wide feature on the camera in the Snapchat mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Method 1: Tap the “Ultra Wide” icon on the right side of the Snapchat camera screen. This icon looks like a circle with arrows on the left and right sides.

Method 2: Use two fingers to “pinch and zoom” toward the center of your device’s screen.