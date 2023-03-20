Learn how to harness the rising influence of the creator economy with marketing insights from brands including McDonald's , Bombas and Duolingo at Social Media Week, May 16–18 . Register now to save 30%.

The Snapchat camera offers a “Tone” tool that is designed to “improve your Snaps by fixing exposure issues.”

Our guide will show you how to use the Tone tool when creating Snaps in the Snapchat mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On Snapchat’s camera screen, tap the plus sign icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap “Tone.”

Step 3: Tap the icon of two sliders on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: Use the slider to adjust the Tone feature to your desired level.

Step 5: Tap on the camera screen outside of the “Tone” adjustment window to close the window.

Now, you can take a Snap as you normally would.