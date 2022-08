At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

Snap Inc. partnered with apparel brand Carhartt to add Carhartt Bitmoji outfits to Snapchat. Our guide will show you how to dress your Bitmoji in one of the Carhartt outfits.