Snapchat allows users to create Snaps in a “Focus” mode that causes the Snapchat camera to focus on the on-screen subject “with a depth-of-field effect.”

Our guide will show you how to use Focus mode in the Snapchat mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On the Snapchat camera screen, tap the plus sign icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap “Focus.”

From there, you can point your camera at your desired subject to see the Focus mode in effect. You may see the text “Find Face” above the capture button before you focus on a subject.