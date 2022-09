Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

Vogue is celebrating its 130th year with the Vogue World event Monday (Sept. 12) during New York Fashion Week, and the iconic fashion publisher teamed up with Snap Inc. on several custom-built augmented reality experiences tied to the event.