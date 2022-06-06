Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off .

Snap Inc. teamed up with the Magna Media Trials proprietary research offering from Magna on The Augmented Reality Playbook: Understanding the Role of AR in the Purchase Journey, a new study aimed at uncovering the true capabilities of augmented reality ads, such as Snapchat lenses, and understanding their role in the consumer purchase journey.