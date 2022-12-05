Snap Inc teamed up with fashion retailer H&M on a digital collection powered by the camera in the Snapchat application.

People using the H&M mobile app for Android or iOS or Snapchat can use three augmented reality try on lenses to see what two outfits and one accessory would look like on them, with the physical collection set to be on sale online and in select stores Thursday (Dec. 8).

The lenses were co-designed by H&M and the Institute of Digital Fashion, a London-based digital atelier and think tank.