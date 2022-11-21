Marketing careers are often crucibles, trials by fire through which multifaceted talent learns to shine. And that heat only intensifies when blended with social media, events and startup culture.

Rachel Moore, senior marketing director at event tech company Hubilo, thrives amid them all—she began in social marketing and moved into a dynamic career as a content marketer and people-focused leader.

But she didn’t always know where she was headed. “I basically took the 20-year college plan,” Moore said, taking classes across three states before earning her bachelor’s in communications online from Colorado State University.