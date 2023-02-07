Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12, Reddit released a series of free, limited-edition Super Bowl LVII Collectible Avatars for users to collect. Four avatars are available to choose from, but each user can only claim one.

Our guide will show you how to get a collectible NFL avatar in the Reddit mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Reddit app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap your current avatar or profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: You should see an animated NFL avatar at the top of the screen. Tap the “Claim” button to the right of the text that reads “Claim your Super Bowl LVII collectible!”

Step 3: Tap the “Choose Your Team” button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Swipe from right to left to view the four available avatars.

Step 5: Once you’ve selected the avatar you want to claim (make sure it’s the one displayed on the screen), tap the “Claim Yours” button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 6: You’ll see a screen that will give you more information about the avatar you’ve selected. Tap the “Continue” button to continue claiming your avatar.

If you’ve never created a Vault on Reddit, you’ll need to do so (your “Vault” is your digital wallet on the platform). Tap the “Secure Your Vault” button at the bottom of the screen to create your Vault. This process will require you to create a password for your Vault.

Once you’ve claimed your NFL avatar, you can select it in Reddit’s avatar editor to change your avatar’s appearance. You can dress your avatar in the entire NFL-themed outfit, and you can also mix and match pieces from the NFL-themed outfit with other clothing and accessory items that are available.