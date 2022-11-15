Reddit added two members to its executive team in newly established roles: Stephen Riad as vice president of global mid-market and small and midsized business sales, and Roelof van Zwol as vp of ads engineering.

Riad held several senior roles across business growth, operations, sales and strategy at Google over the past 11 years, most recently serving as global director, vendor management, Google Cloud.

At Reddit, he will report to global executive vp and president of advertising Harold Klaje and be responsible for defining the global strategy and structure for the company’s MM and SMB sales organization, leading the teams charged with driving monthly active advertiser growth, overseeing client and agency relationships and working with cross-functional leaders across Reddit.

Riad said in a statement, “I’ve been fortunate in my career to see several clients evolve from a small business to an enterprise brand, and it’s one of my favorite aspects of the job to contribute to that journey. Reddit’s ads business has seen incredible growth in recent years, but it is only scratching the surface of its full capability, and I’m excited to be part of the team to further unlock that potential and drive meaningful business outcomes for clients.”

van Zwol had been head of monetization sciences and machine learning engineering at Pinterest.

He will report to executive vp of ads monetization Shariq Rizvi and lead the technical strategy, execution and team behind Reddit’s monetization engine, building the architecture that powers its Ads Marketplace and overseeing the company’s ads software, reliability engineering and solutions teams.

van Zwol said in a statement, “It’s a thrilling time to join Reddit, as online communities are becoming more and more integral to the daily lives of audiences around the world. I personally find myself using Reddit every day, whether it’s to find answers to specific questions or learn and share knowledge around topics that interest me. Reddit is in a unique position to bring together users and advertisers based on their shared interests and goals, and I’m so pleased to be able to help advance the monetization of Reddit as a platform by bringing more value to advertisers and users alike.”