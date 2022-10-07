Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

The first pitch of Major League Baseball’s 2022 postseason is scheduled to be thrown at 12:07 p.m. ET Friday at Progressive Field and Cleveland and, for the first time ever, live look-ins from all four rounds of the playoffs will exclusively be available on Twitter.