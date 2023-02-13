Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, Messenger released a Valentine’s Day chat theme that adds a heart background to conversations.

When this theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji will automatically switch to the Two Hearts emoji.

Our guide will show you how to use the Valentine’s Day chat theme in the Messenger mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Valentine’s Day” chat theme.

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.