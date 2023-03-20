Learn how to harness the rising influence of the creator economy with marketing insights from brands including McDonald's , Bombas and Duolingo at Social Media Week, May 16–18 . Register now to save 30%.

Messenger released a “Basketball” chat theme that adds a basketball court to a conversation’s background. When this theme is activated, the conversation’s “Quick reaction” emoji will automatically change to the basketball player emoji.

Our guide will show you how to use the Basketball chat theme in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Basketball” chat theme.

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.