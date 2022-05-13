Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

When it comes to high-profile sporting events, there are several that come to mind for marketing and brand professionals: the Super Bowl, Formula 1, the Olympics and the World Cup, to name a few. All of these events share the same goal: Make an impact to attract the attention span of new audiences, specifically younger cohorts, around the world.