Computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech joined brands big and small across the globe in turning to social media to promote its wares for the holiday shopping season, but it took a slightly different approach with its “12 Days of Deals” organic campaign on newcomer BeReal.

The campaign runs through Saturday (Dec. 10) and gives people on BeReal access to exclusive offers and surprise deals on products including gaming headsets, keyboards, microphones, mouses and webcams. Information on how to redeem those deals and offers is included in the captions.

Logitech vice president of global marketing Erika Priestley told Adweek the idea was hatched during a team brainstorm about how to promote the company’s holiday-focused products.

“Everyone does gift guides, and they work very well,” she said. “We felt like there was an opportunity and looked at how we could connect with consumers and expand our audience. How do we connect with the younger consumer and re-present the typical way you see a gift guide? We felt that BeReal could be an interesting way to promote these products.”

BeReal is based on the premise of authenticity, with users being prompted at a random time that changes daily to post an unedited image of what they are doing at that moment, from their devices’ front-facing and rear-facing cameras.

“We used this as an opportunity to start the relationship with the BeReal audience,” Priestley said. “People are excited for us to be on the platform and interested in continuing a dialog beyond the holiday campaign. We are hopeful that we’ll take some of the great experiences people are having with this campaign and extend it.”

Beauty and skincare brand e.l.f. Cosmetics jumped on the BeReal bandwagon in August, sharing an organic post on the application, with the first 150 users who sent a friend request to the @elfyeah handle receiving a promo code giving them a free Hydrated Ever After Skincare Mini Kit and free shipping.

“We have to show up where they’re at,” Priestley said of potential customers. “As long as we stay true to our brand, there is no loss at the end of the day. It is important to be part of these conversations.”

