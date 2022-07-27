Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1 .

LinkedIn debuted a new community for business-to-business marketers, LinkedIn Collective, with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions vice president of marketing Jim Habig calling it “a community of insightful, knowledgeable and provocative thinkers in b-to-b, for discussion and debate that will move our industry forward.”