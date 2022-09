Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you might have seen a green owl who seems to always be in the loop with what’s trending on the platform and pop culture. That green owl is Duo, the mascot for the language learning app Duolingo.