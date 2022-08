At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

Instagram teamed up with creative agency Mojo Supermarket on “It Pays to Be You,” a digital campaign aimed at showcasing the ways creators can make money across its platform simply by using their voice and following their passions.