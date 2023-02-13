Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, and to celebrate, Instagram released a “Valentine’s Day” chat theme that adds hearts in different shades of pink to a conversation’s background.

Our guide will show you how to use the “Valentine’s Day” chat theme in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS. Also note, this theme is also available in the Messenger app.

Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Valentine’s Day” chat theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap the “Valentine’s Day” chat theme, the conversation will be updated.