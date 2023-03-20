Learn how to harness the rising influence of the creator economy with marketing insights from brands including McDonald's, Bombas and Duolingo at Social Media Week, May 16–18. Register now to save 30%.
Just in time for March Madness, Instagram released a “Basketball” chat theme that adds a basketball court to a conversation’s background.
Our guide will show you how to use the Basketball chat theme in the Instagram mobile application.
Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.
Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.
Step 2: Tap “Theme.”
Step 3: Tap the “Basketball” chat theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap the Basketball chat theme, the conversation will be updated.