Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Instagram is currently rolling out end-to-end encryption for direct message conversations on the photo- and video-sharing platform. This feature adds additional security to a user’s conversations. Users have the option to activate end-to-end encryption for each of their conversations individually.

Our guide will show you how to use end-to-end encryption in conversations in the Instagram mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the existing Instagram conversation you want to manage and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Under the “More actions” section, tap “Use end-to-end encryption.”

This will take you to a new conversation with the same user, which is protected by the end-to-end encryption feature. On this screen, you can send messages and other content to the user as you previously would.

Note: If you have access to end-to-end encryption but the “Use end-to-end encryption” text in Step 2 is gray, rather than black, it means the other person has yet to receive access to this feature. In this case, you won’t be able to use end-to-end encryption in this conversation until the user receives access.