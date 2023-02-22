Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

As users browse Instagram, they may come across sponsored posts (advertisements) they’re not interested in seeing. When a user comes across an ad they don’t want to see, they can hide it from their view and tell Instagram why they’ve done so. For instance, they can tell Instagram the ad isn’t relevant to them or that they see the ad too frequently.

However, after a user tells Instagram they’re not interested in an ad, Instagram may still show the same ad (or ads from the same advertiser) to the user in the future.

Our guide will show you how to permanently stop seeing ads from accounts you’re not interested in.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram application on iOS.

Step 1: When you see an ad from an advertiser you’re not interested in, tap the advertiser’s account name to go to its Instagram profile.

Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap “Block.”

Step 4: By default, the “Block [account name] and new accounts they may create” option will be selected. However, you can tap the “Block [account name]” option if you’d prefer. When you’ve made your selection, tap the “Block” button at the bottom of the screen to finish blocking the advertiser and stop seeing its ads on Instagram.