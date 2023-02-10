Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Instagram now allows users to stop seeing suggested posts containing specific words and/or phrases.

Our guide will show you how to enter the words and/or phrases you don’t want to see on Instagram.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram application on iOS.

Step 1: On your Instagram profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings.”

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

Step 4: Tap “Hidden Words.”

Step 5: Scroll down to the “Custom words for posts” section and tap “Manage custom words and phrases.”

Step 6: Tap the text-entry field that reads “Add multiple items separated by commas…” and type the words and/or phrases you don’t want to see.

Step 7: Once you’re done entering your desired words and/or phrases, tap “Done” in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 8: Tap the toggle to the right of “Hide posts” to hide suggested posts containing the words and/or phrases you entered.