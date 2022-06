Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off .

Domino’s entered the next phase of its “Mind Ordering” campaign with two augmented reality lenses on Snapchat tied to the July 1 release of the second volume of episodes of season four of Stranger Things from Netflix.