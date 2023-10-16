Consumers don’t just seek out a commitment to DEI, they expect it. Our new story with Amazon Ads showcases how innovators of inclusive advertising help brands ensure ads can be enjoyed by all. Read more .

To some viewers, it may have seemed nonsensical to put a highland cow riding a motorcycle in a Virgin Media ad. But the campaign proved popular, and months after its launch, the internet provider went even more left field.

Earlier this year, Virgin Media partnered with creator Cole Anderson James, who is known for his comedic sketches on TikTok. In the middle of a silly skit about two men (both played by Anderson James) who are avoiding each other on the street, a motorcycling highland cow speeds past in the background.

Virgin Media and Anderson James offered viewers who spotted the cow a chance to win concert tickets at The O2 venue in London. The video received nearly 100,000 likes on TikTok.

@coleandersonj #AD Spot something unusual? Screenshot the @Virgin Media cow and comment a code-word for a chance to win a suite for you and 20 friends to Fall Out Boy at The O2, a pair of tickets to Louis Tomlinson, or a pair of tickets to a gig of your choice at The O2. #CatchTheVirginMediaCow #fupシ #fyp UK, 18+ only. Entries close 23:59 07/05/23. Full T&Cs via link in bio. ♬ original sound – Cole Anderson James

Speaking at Social Media Week Europe, Morgan Browne, Virgin Media O2’s senior social media and content manager, said the post resulted in high engagement and expanded the brand’s reach on social media.

But asked how his comedy ties in with the brand, Anderson James answered simply: “It doesn’t.”

“The whole skit had nothing to do with the campaign. But that works better because people prefer my content to Virgin Media,” said Anderson James. “They’ll watch it to the end… [which means] the brand benefits amazingly.”

Anderson James’ admission that he did his own thing may not sit comfortably with brand social media managers. But Nicky Palamarczuk, head of social and influence at VCCP, Virgin Media O2’s agency, challenged marketers who want to control creators’ output to meet their brand objectives.

“I think creators should be on every single brief that we get,” she said. “They’re a brilliant way to activate an idea and tap into a very engaged audience.”





(L–R): Creator Cole Anderson James, creator Shyon Gredley, Virgin Media O2’s Morgan Browne, VCCP’s Nicky Palamarczuk, Adweek’s Stephen Lepitak at Social Media Week Europe Kindred Minds Photography

In another creator-led campaign, O2 enlisted Shyon Gredley, creator and founder of the agencies Represent London and Dream Scape, to make content geared at fans of reality show Love Island.

Gredley has been using his channels to comment on Love Island for a long time, so he was a natural fit for O2’s sponsorship of the show. Partnering with creators can often help brands “be part of the community rather than an outsider,” said Gredley.

Both Gredley and Anderson James said the best advice for brands wanting to work with creators is to allow “creative freedom.”

This may sometimes mean that brands get unexpected pushback on social media. But “sometimes you just have to embrace that,” Gredley said. “There’s always going to be somebody who’s not happy.”

Palamarczuk added that working with creators on social media means stepping outside their comfort zone and accepting “the bad with the good.”

“Clients have to be brave and embrace that in the social age,” she said.