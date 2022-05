The annual Adweek Women Trailblazers Summit , will be in person in NYC on July 14. Join us to hear from the female powerhouses pushing their industries forward. Sign up with code AWWT50 before May 23 for 50% off. .

Colleen DeCourcy didn’t stay retired for too long. The former chief creative and president at Wieden+Kennedy, who announced her retirement from W+K and the advertising industry in December of last year, is joining Snap, Inc. as the company’s chief creative officer.