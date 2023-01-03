Quitter’s Day, the day when people are most likely to abandon their New Year’s resolutions, falls on the second Friday of January every year, or Jan. 13 in the case of 2023. Fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle is teaming up with Snap Inc. to try to convince some of those quitters to stick with their original goals.

A wellness-inspired augmented reality lens will debut on Snapchat Jan. 13, encouraging Snapchatters to move their body and calm their mind with exercises and meditation prompts inspired by Chipotle.

The first 100,000 people in the U.S. who complete the challenges in the lens will earn a promotional code for a free small side or topping of guacamole.

Chipotle cited recent research from YPulse, which found that 76% of 13- through 39-year-olds agree that wellness can be anything that makes you feel good, and 90% of young people believe wellness looks different for everyone.

The restaurant chain also debuted a new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls Tuesday as digital-exclusive menu items in Canada and the U.S.

Chipotle chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement, “We created seven new Lifestyle Bowls that embrace Generation Z’s and millennials’ modern interpretation of wellbeing. We’re making New Year’s resolutions fun by gamifying the experience and offering balanced meals made with real ingredients that you feel good eating.”