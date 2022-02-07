Platforms Chewy Wants to Help TikTok Users Find ‘Some Buddy to Love’ on Valentine’s Day The pet supply retailer and South Florida-based rescue Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League teamed up on a livestream For every view on TikTok Live, Chews will donate one pound of food and supplies to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, up to 10,000Chewy By David Cohen5 mins ago Chewy will host a Valentine’s Day livestream on TikTok for people looking to find love—from adoptable cats and dogs. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Instagram Tests a Way for Users to Choose How to Handle Like Counts By David Cohen Platforms Pinterest Kicks Off ‘You Just Might Surprise Yourself’ Brand Campaign By David Cohen Platforms Estée Lauder Takes Over ‘Skinimalism’ Trend on Pinterest By David Cohen Platforms Pinterest Sets 3-Day Live Virtual Event Featuring Top Creators By David Cohen Microlearning View All Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans Do You Know Who You’re Really Reaching With Your Ads? By Hamid Qayyum, Chief Commercial Officer, Stirista 4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation By BlueConic Leaders From LG, Samsung and Vizio Discuss Navigating CTV Advertising By Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer, Magnite