In 2022, the conversation around marketing is incomplete without addressing the creator economy. But how do creators approach brand partnerships, and what do they like to see from potential brand relationships? Adweek’s new “Behind the Creator” series asks creators how to establish healthy, mutually beneficial partnerships in the creator economy.

Michael Le, better known as @justmaiko on TikTok and Instagram, is a dancer, content creator and founder of Joystick, a blockchain company that allows people to make money while gaming. He has over 51 million combined followers who adore watching him follow social media trends alongside his family. Le is more than just a TikTok dancer—he’s grown an online empire. Le has partnered with brands including Chipotle, Invisalign, MTV, Lenovo, American Eagle, Hugo and Oreo on social media content and campaigns.

In the first episode of this series, Adweek sat down with Michael to talk about brand deals, PR packages, influencer events, cancel culture and more. Watch the video below.