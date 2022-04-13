Video Marketing Bankrate Debuts $$$$ They Didn’t Teach You on YouTube The original series uses influencers like Matt James, Tan France to educate millennials, Gen-Z on personal finance 92% of Gen-Z and 79% of millennials rated themselves as beginners when asked how they feel about managing their financesBankrate By David Cohen2 mins ago Consumer finance platform Bankrate will debut its first ever original series on YouTube Wednesday, $$$$ They Didn’t Teach You. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Streaming & OTT How Prime Video Used 500 Drones For a Crowd to Perform Karaoke in Rome By Stephen Lepitak Columnist Network Creatives Crave Purpose—Agencies Must Integrate Cause-Driven Work By Patrick Llewellyn Platforms Meta Is Prioritizing Reels, but Advertisers Aren’t Biting By Catherine Perloff Sustainability Yelp Adds Eco-Friendly Business Attributes By David Cohen Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care What Is 5G Anyway? What Does It Mean for Me? You Might Like 95% of People Are Back at Restaurants, But Their Expectations Have Transformed By Lisa Henderson How You Can Give Human-Generated Creative a Superhuman Impact By Assaf Baciu Clarity of Brand Purpose Leads to Overall Brand Success Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data By Treasure Data