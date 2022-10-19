Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

Roughly one-half of business-to-business marketing leaders across the globe said their budgets have been impacted in some way due to the current economic climate, but 76% remain optimistic about their strategy over the next six months, according to the new global B2B Marketer Sentiment study from LinkedIn.