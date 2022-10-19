Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Roughly one-half of business-to-business marketing leaders across the globe said their budgets have been impacted in some way due to the current economic climate, but 76% remain optimistic about their strategy over the next six months, according to the new global B2B Marketer Sentiment study from LinkedIn.