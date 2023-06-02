Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

As the creator economy continues to flourish—it’s now valued in the billions—influencers are building brands by being themselves and letting people into the most vulnerable, authentic parts of their lives.

At Bayer Consumer Health, vp of brand integration, PR, social media and influencers Denise Vitola believes the corporate world can learn a thing or two from the influencers they partner with.

Vitola was joined at Adweek’s Social Media Week by Bayer influencer partner Jamie Hess (@NYCFitFam) to discuss why authenticity and storytelling are key to influencer marketing.

Embracing authenticity for meaningful partnerships

When it comes to brand-creator partnerships, the panelists agreed on the paramount role that authenticity plays, emphasizing that campaigns rooted in genuine values have a far-reaching impact.

“Everything about what Jamie does—she lives for health and wellness; our motto is ‘Health for all, hunger for none.’ She believes in that,” Vitola said. “Not only does she use our consumer health products, but she believes in Bayer as a company.”

According to Hess, although some brands may send influencers samples and request content delivered ASAP, Bayer gives its creators time to actually use and get to know the products so they can share genuine opinions with their followers. She said this approach helps pave the way for an authentic connection with the audience and a lasting relationship centered on trust.

“What I appreciate about Bayer is that when we started the program and each year when we get invited to the Bayer Ambassador Squad, they send us the box of the products, and they give us time to use the products and decide which ones work best, and choose what we want to talk about. What actually worked best for our families? That matters,” Hess said.

The power of storytelling

According to Vitola, storytelling is a powerful tool that can captivate audiences and forge meaningful connections. She said it’s crucial to convey stories in an engaging and authentic manner that resonates with communities instead of relying on scripted content.

“Being an expert storyteller and telling these authentic stories are so important,” she said. “When I’m working with any influencers, one of the things I hate so much is when somebody sends me back their content, and it says, ‘Aleve is for minor back pain, and I use it after I go to the gym. Go buy Aleve.’ That’s terrible.

“I’m looking for that authentic story. That story about, ‘My wife and I love dancing, and we spend so many nights dancing.’ Tell me the story, and then tell me, ‘Oh, by the way, I am getting older and getting aches and pains when I’m dancing, but Aleve helps me get through that so I can keep twirling my wife.’”