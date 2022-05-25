Marketers, executives, social media managers and creators gathered together this month for the 14th annual Social Media Week (#SMW). From May 9-11, the industry converged in downtown New York to explore three themes: collaborative creativity, converging experiences and marketing in the age of ownership. Over the course of three days, attendees gained valuable insights from brands like Roblox, Glossier and BuzzFeed as well as social media influencers and celebrities like Remi Bader, Kaila Novak and Josh Ostrovsky.