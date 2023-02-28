Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

On this week’s very emotional episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, Adweek managing editor of creativity, creator economy and DEI Shannon Miller is joined by managing editor for marketing and agencies, Jameson Fleming, and special guest Jess Zafarris on her last day as Adweek’s director of audience engagement.

Over the last three years, Jess “JZ” Zafarris has transformed our social presence, served as editor of our Adweek Daily newsletter and led the weekly Adweek Chat on Twitter, all while being the newsroom’s educational guide into building personal brands across social media.

During the episode, they discuss what led her to Adweek, the many hats she has worn over the years, and JZ’s tips on how publishers and brands can establish their brand voice and presence online.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.