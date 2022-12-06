Snap Inc. teamed up with Adidas on their first-ever Bitmoji Drop on Snapchat.

Snapchatters have until Friday (Dec. 9) to redeem in-application currency Snap Tokens for an exclusive Into the Metaverse track jacket in Adidas’ yellow colorway, featuring the Adidas Web3 logo and black stripes on the sleeves.

Users can access their profile screen via the profile icon in the top-left corner of the app, tap Bitmoji and tap the Bitmoji Drop banner.

Tapping Claim and Wear will grant them the track jacket for 250 Snap Tokens, and Snapchatters who are short of that total can purchase more from the Token Shop, with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Once the track jacket is claimed, it will be saved to My Closet in Bitmoji Fashion.

Snap and Adidas collaborated on several World Cup integrations, as well as a Bitmoji unlockable experience and exclusive collections.

Bitmoji Drops debuted in September, and more than 2 million Snapchatters claimed Air Jordan 2 x J Balvin sneakers for their Bitmoji in the first two days following the first-ever limited edition drop.

Adidas/Snap Inc.

Snap director of Bitmoji strategy David Rosenberg said in a statement, “We are thrilled to introduce this first-of-its-kind Bitmoji Drop in partnership with Adidas. Unlocking new Bitmoji Fashion experiences presents an exciting opportunity for Snapchatters to get access to exclusive digital fashion and express their unique digital identity, and a new frontier for innovative brand partnerships at Bitmoji scale.”

Adidas /// Studio vice president Erika Wykes-Sneyd added, “In November, Adidas launched its first ever collection of wearable NFTs (nonfungible tokens) to meet our community’s desire for profile picture styling. This represents a new product category called ‘virtual gear.’ Today, in partnership with Snapchat, we add to a growing collection of virtual styling with the opportunity for anyone to style their Bitmoji with the Adidas ‘Into the Metaverse’ track jacket to flex their three-stripe life virtually.”