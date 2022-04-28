Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..
For two straight years, we watched ecommerce sales boom as a result of rapidly changing consumer buying habits. And as a result, the 2021 Q4 shopping season saw several brands and platforms testing live shopping to further enhance the online shopping experience.