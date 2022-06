Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Ahead of Thursday’s Vox Media Now event, the company announced Tuesday it created its own supply-side platform (SSP) for Concert, the company’s publisher-led marketplace, where the Trade Desk (TTD) is also its exclusive demand-side platform (DSP) partner.