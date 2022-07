Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1 .

By default, Twitter will always show users advertisements based on their activity on the social networking platform. However, users have the option to personalize the ads they see even more by turning on the “personalized ads” option in Twitter’s Settings menu.