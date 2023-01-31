TikTok Is Taking Heat From Lawmakers. Advertisers Don't Care

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

TikTok is the latest tech platform facing regulatory heat around allegations of its data sharing. While those are sensitive claims for the U.S. administration—and user privacy has become a growing concern—history has shown us it will have limited negative impacts on advertisers’ spending on the platform.

“At this point for most advertisers, the audience on TikTok is just too good to resist,” Insider analyst Jasmine Enberg, told Adweek.

While other platforms are seeing declines in time spent, 2024 projections show that U.S. adults will spend nearly 20% of their social media time on TikTok. The platform is becoming an increasingly vital tool in the performance marketer’s arsenal. Meanwhile, TikTok’s U.S. ad revenue is expected to grow to $6.83 billion this year, from $5.03 billion in 2022, per Insider Intelligence. To that, its users are projected to grow to 102.4 million in 2023. Last year, TikTok saw a total of 95.8 million users.

As TikTok’s security measures increase, CEO Shou Zi Chew will appear before Congress in March to testify on the video-sharing app’s consumer privacy and data security practices, as per The Wall Street Journal.

In his first appearance before the congressional committee on March 23, Chew will face questions by lawmakers over the Chinese-owned app’s security concerns in the U.S. These include the data access by the Chinese government of 100 million U.S. users and the possibility that TikTok could be used as a vehicle for propaganda.

Regulators are getting more aggressive with their scrutiny of big tech this year. TikTok has been in years-long negotiations with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. over its security measures. The app recently attempted to increase its transparency protocols to placate lawmakers while drawing the attention of some marketers. Although a growing number of states have banned the download of TikTok, especially on government devices, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mark Warner, is considering a bill that goes beyond the current measures to ban TikTok.

“TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese Communist Party to access American user data,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a written statement.

Not immune to the weak economic climate

Concerns of an economic downturn loom large. Market analysts anticipate struggles with the ad economy ahead of this week’s big tech earning calls.

This month, a survey of 50 ad buyers, who collectively spend about $23 billion annually by investment firm Cowen, showed that companies expect a rise in ad budgets by just 3% year over year, down from 7.5% in 2022.

Insider Intelligence lowered its TikTok ad spend forecast for 2023 by $1.92 billion. Last year in March, the market research firm predicted TikTok’s U.S ad revenue to be $8.75 billion. That number is now at $6.83 billion.

“There are a few ad dollars to go around and TikTok isn’t immune to that challenge,” said Enberg.

While it’s unclear what will take place within Chew’s congressional testimony, it will be another consideration for marketers about where they put their spend. Even previous algorithmic concerns like TikTok’s heating feature, where the company’s staff can boost videos to get them onto more feeds, did not alter advertisers’ spend on the platform.

“TikTok is a wildcard this year because of these [regulatory] concerns. Still, it’s the fastest-growing social network in terms of ad spend,” said Enberg.