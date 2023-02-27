TikTok: How to Share a Video in Another App

The TikTok mobile application allows users to share videos with other people outside of the TikTok app. For instance, users can send a TikTok video in a text message or email.

Our guide will show you how to share a TikTok video outside of the TikTok app on mobile devices.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the right-facing arrow icon near the bottom-right corner of the video you want to share.

Step 2: The first row of icons on the “Send to” window will allow you to send the video to another TikTok user within the TikTok mobile app.