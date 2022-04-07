Adweek Brand Stars

This is a test headline number 6

Test subject line number 6

A man checking into a hotel with his plant.
Elwood Hotel & Suites in Lexington, Ky. will offer a Gardener’s Premier Corner Room Package starting April 8.Cornett, VisitLEX
Headshot of Robert Keenan
By Robert Keenan

14 mins ago

What is Lorem Ipsum?

Headshot of Robert Keenan

Robert Keenan

Robert Keenan is the president of Keenan Media, LLC.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

UK Digital Platforms Team With ASA to Clean Up Advertising With New Pilot Program

Programmatic

UK Digital Platforms Team With ASA to Clean Up Advertising With New Pilot Program

By Stephen Lepitak

Alternative Identifier UID2 Custodian Prebid Welcomes New Board Members

Programmatic

Cookie Alternative Custodian Prebid Boosts Board With News Corp and Mediavine Execs

By Meseret Ambachew

Andrew Neil hosts another segment on GB News

Voice

GB News Dragged Brands Into the Culture Wars. Here’s What Marketers Should Do Next

By Amy Williams

Multiple screens showing logos of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google.

Voice

How Publishers Can Lessen Their Dependence on FAANG

By Michael Korsunsky

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


The CTV Audience That Pharma Brands Are Missing

By Brendan McHenry, SVP Strategy, Healthline Media


Spend Less Time Digging Through Data and More Time Taking Action

By Stuart Feil


5 Soft Skills to Use for a Successful Upfront Season and Beyond

By Pam Zucker


The Future Is Bright for Brands That Master Sports Advertising

By Matt Whitteker, CEO, MILLIONS.co