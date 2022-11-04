Metaverse

The Key Questions Marketers Have About Staying Safe in the Metaverse

Brands are increasingly trademarking their names in the virtual world

metaverse imagery
'Brands can grow in the metaverse and simultaneously develop their privacy measures,' said Emily Safian-Demers, editor at Wunderman Thompson Intelligence. XH4D/Getty Images
Headshot of Trishla Ostwal
By Trishla Ostwal

5 mins ago

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.


As more brands enter the metaverse—a loosely defined term for immersive, virtual platforms—marketers are serious about exploring revenue opportunities, but critical to growth is keeping people, and their data, safe. While brands figure out how they should show up in the next evolution of the internet, questions around privacy policies, data regulation and content adjacency are popping up.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Trishla Ostwal

Trishla Ostwal

Trishla is an Adweek staff reporter covering tech policy.

Recommended articles